Notes on Lars Sullivan, Killer Kross, AEW’s Road to the Bahamas, and ROH’s Free Enterprises

– The main event for ROH Free Enterprise, their free event in Baltimore, Maryland, will be PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis and RUSH. It happens on February 9. Here’s the updated card:

* PCO & Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis & RUSH

* Battle Royal – winner challenges ROH Champion PCO at a future date.

*Brody King vs. Rey Horus.

*The Briscoes vs. Flamita & Bandido.

*Slex vs. Flip Gordon.

*Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham.

*Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman.

– Fightful reports Killer Kross is not expected to be available for bookings during WrestleMania week.

– According to reports, Lars Sullivan recovery from his knee injury is going slower than anticipated.

– Video: AEW Road to the Bahamas Special Online – New Matches Set for Dynamite

Several matches have been set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite via a video preview. You can see the “Road to the Bahamas” video below which features an updated card for the show. The episode which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Jurassic Express

* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

* MJF vs. Joey Janela