News on Jon Moxley, Kofi Kingston, Maryse, and more

– The “local competitor” who was beaten by Aleister Black on Raw was Midwest indie wrestler “The Infinite” Ryan Gingell.

– Jon Moxley in action…

Here is Jon Moxley singing Sweet Caroline. Quality content 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/sVg5nLbvlN — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 21, 2020

– Kofi Kingston and Big E will be signing on Jan. 25 in Houston, Texas at the Crickett Wireless Store on Beechnut Street at 12 PM.

