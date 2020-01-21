Matt Taven gives an update on his ankle surgery

“Recovery is going good, but the hardest part is just not knowing. Currently I’m in a giant purple hard cast and cannot start physical therapy until it’s off. At that point there will be a clearer timeline for return, but in the meantime it’s just wait and see, which for someone who is ultra competitive like myself, is extremely hard to hear. But I’ve been watching everything very closely, as I plan to reclaim my spot at the top of the mountain as soon as I return from injury.”