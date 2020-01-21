Dr. Luther

Real Name: Len Olson

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 251 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 30, 1968

From: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Pro Debut: 1988

Trained By: Hart Dungeon

Finishing Move: Top Rope Powerbomb

Biography

– Olson trained under Stu Hart at the famed Hart Dungeon before debuting for Stampede in the late 80s. He began his career wrestling as Lenny St Clair

– In March 1992, Olson travelled to Japan to work for the FMW promotion, debuting his Dr Luther character. FMW would become his home promotion through 1994

– On March 23, Luther defeated Katsuji Ueda for the AWA Lightweight Title

– In early 1993, Olson (as Atomic Punk) traded the CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Title with Lance Storm

– On May 21, Atomic Punk defeated Eric Freeze to retain the CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Title

– On November 11, 1994, Atomic Punk defeated Rocky Della Serra to regain the CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Title

– In 1995/6, Olson reprised the Dr Luther character in IWA Japan and WAR

– On December 26, 1997, Olson competed as Dr Luther outside Japan for the first time, teaming with Incubus to defeat Mike Roselli & Randy Tyler to win the NWA-ECCW Tag Team Titles. The titles would be vacated a week later due to a dusty finish in the rematch

– On February 20, 1998, Luther & Incubus (as The Army of Darkness) defeated Tony Kozina & Chad Manning to regain the vacant NWA-ECCW Tag Team Titles

– Dr Luther wrestled at two ECW live events in August 1998

– On September 26, Luther & Ken Johnson defeated Steve Rivers & Incubus to win the ICW Tag Team Titles

– On March 31, 2000, Luther & Juggernaut defeated Johnny Canuck & Michelle Starr to win the NWA-ECCW Tag Team Titles, but would lose them to Chance Beckett & Havoc that same day

– Olson made a WCW Worldwide appearance in August 2000, competing as ‘Mad Jack’

– On November 23, Luther defeated Juggernaut to win the NWA-ECCW Title

– On June 16, 2001, Luther defeated Mike Matrixxx to win the NAW Heavyweight Title

– On September 16, Luther & Juggernaut defeated Johnny Handsome & Rock Evans to win the WCEW Tag Team Titles

– After several months of relative inactivity, Olson retired from wrestling in 2006

– Olson would make one-off returns to the ring in 2009 and 2011, before reprising the Dr Luther character full-time in late-2016

– On December 17, 2016, Luther defeated Ethan HD to win the DOA Heavyweight Title

– On January 28, 2017, Luther defeated Big Ugly to unify the DOA and PWN Heavyweight Titles

– On February 11, Luther & Randy Myers defeated The Cunninghams (Jack & Karl) to win the NWA-ECCW Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles

– Luther apparently retired from wrestling again at the end of 2017

– Luther was revealed as a member of AEW’s Nightmare Collective stable in January 2020. The stable was not well-received and was quickly dropped, but Luther remained with the company as a wrestler and agent

– Luther made his AEW in-ring debut, defeating Sonny Kiss on the February 28, 2020 episode of Dark