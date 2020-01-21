Cena on why he wrestled in “denim shorts”

John Cena shared in a recent interview why he wrestled in Jorts “denim shorts”

The reason for that is due to him wanting to be different from other stars as they wear traditional ring gear while he wore street clothes.

“If you look at my other options, it’s just underwear,” Cena said. “So I wanted to do some sort of street clothes because my persona was a tough, wannabe rapper kid from the mean street of West Newbury. Tough to do that in your underwear, tough to do that. So I also wore sneakers while most guys wear calf-high or knee-high leather boots.”

In a more funny way, Cena also brought up how he did try to wear cargo style shorts while performing for WWE. However, he found that it was common for the crotch to blow out of the cargo shorts.

As a result, it would expose him to fans during his matches and he had to change back to the jorts.

“So I’m pretty much in street clothes, and I chose denim because you don’t blow the crotch out of denim. I tried cargo pants and in front of the world a few times – here I am trying to put my life on the line with a superstar that I’m trying to have a match with and everybody’s just looking at my d–k. So, denim is a safe play. And they’re back in, so I kind of stood the test of time!”