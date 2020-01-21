Asuka safe after shooting at a mall

According to a report from 8 News NOW, there was a shooting on Tuesday at a mall in Las Vegas. Asuka has revealed that she was at this mall during the shooting. First, here is the report of what happened:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Show Mall that has left multiple people injured. Fashion Show is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police sources, it all unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

Here is what Asuka Tweeted about her escaping from the mall: