WWE Raw Live Event Results – January 19, 2020 – Topeka, Kansas

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated AJ Styles and Luke Gallows and The Street Profits

2. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Cedric Alexander

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and The Kabuki Warriors

5. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

R-Truth defeated Mojo Rawley (c)

6. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Mojo Rawley defeated R-Truth (c)

7. Mixed Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley

8. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy (via disqualification)

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AOP and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Samoa Joe