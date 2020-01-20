Sylvain Grenier

Real Name: Sylvain Grenier

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 250 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 26, 1977

From: Varennes, Quebec (Canada)

Pro Debut: 1998

Trained By: Rocky Johnson & Dory Funk Jr.

Finishing Move: Three Seconds of Fame

Biography

– Other than being known by his actual name, Grenier has been known as M. Canada, Sly & Sylvan.

– Grenier auditioned for season 1 & 2 of WWE Tough Enough but was unable to attend due to visa problems.

– May 5, 2003, La Résistance (Grenier & René Duprée) debuted on RAW and defeated Spike Dudley & Tommy Dreamer.

– May 18th, La Résistance defeated Scott Steiner & Test at WWE Judgment Day ’03.

– May 26th, Grenier defeated Rob Van Dam in a Flag match on RAW.

– June 15th, La Résistance defeated Kane & Rob Van Dam for the WWE World Tag Team Titles.

– June 23rd, La Résistance defeated Sgt. Slaughter & The Hurricane on RAW.

– June 30th, La Résistance defended the World Tag Team Titles against Spike Dudley & The Hurricane.

– July 28th, La Résistance defended the titles against Garrison Cade & Mark Jindrak.

– August 24th, La Résistance retained the titles against The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).

– September 1st, La Résistance defeated The Hurricane & Rosey on RAW.

– September 21st, La Résistance (now with Rob Conway as well) lost the titles to the Dudley Boyz in a Handicap Table Elimination Match.

– April 12, 2004, Grenier defeated The Hurricane on RAW.

– April 18th, La Résistance (Grenier & Rob Conway) lost to Rosey & The Hurricane at WWE Backlash ’04.

– May 31st, La Résistance defeated Chris Benoit & Edge for the World Tag Team Titles.

– July 5th, La Résistance retained the titles against Rhyno & Val Venis.

– July 11th, La Résistance defended the titles against Eugene & Ric Flair.

– July 19th, Grenier defeated Tajiri on RAW.

– August 2nd, La Résistance lost to Rhyno & Tajiri on RAW.

– September 12th, La Résistance defended the World Tag Team Titles against Tajiri & Rhyno.

– September 20th, Grenier lost to Maven on RAW.

– October 4th, La Résistance retained the World Tag Team Titles against The Hurricane & Rosey.

– October 19th, La Résistance lost the titles to Edge & Chris Benoit.

– November 1st, La Résistance defeated Benoit & Edge for the World Tag Team Titles.

– November 15th, La Résistance lost the titles to Eugene & William Regal I a 3-Way on RAW.

– January 3, 2005, Grenier lost to Shelton Benjamin on RAW.

– January 16th, La Résistance defeated William Regal & Jonathan Coachman (replacing Eugene) for the World Tag Team Titles.

– February 4th, La Résistance lost the titles to Tajiri & William Regal.

– March 14th, La Résistance lost to The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) on RAW.

– April 25th, Grenier lost to Chris Jericho on RAW.

– May 9th, Grenier lost to Viscera on RAW.

– May 30th, Grenier competed in a 3-Way for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

– June 13th, Grenier lost to Kane on RAW.

– October 4th, Sylvan defeated Hardcore Holly on SmackDown.

– October 18th, Sylvan lost a Hardcore Match to Hardcore Holly on SmackDown.

– October 30th, Sylvan defeated Joey Ryan on Velocity.

– November 29th, Sylvan lost to Lashley on SmackDown.

– December 4th, Sylvan lost to Matt Hardy on Velocity.

– January 29, 2006, Sylvan competed in the WWE Royal Rumble ’06.

– February 14th, Sylvan lost to Rey Mysterio on SmackDown.

– July 25th, Sylvan defeated Tatanka on SmackDown.

– July 31st, Sylvan lost to Tatanka on SmackDown.

– August 8th, Sylvan lost to Vito on SmackDown.

– August 15th, Sylvan lost to Batista on SmackDown.

– September 26th, Sylvan defeated Jimmy Wang Yang on SmackDown.

– November 22nd, La Résistance challenged Cody Runnels & Shawn Spears for the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles.

– December 2nd, Sylvan lost to Chris Benoit on SmackDown.

– August 13, 2007, Sylvan was released by the WWE.

– November 29th, Grenier signed with TNA as a French language commentator on Impact!.

– August 30, 2008, La Résistance defeated KBJP (Jay Phenomenon & Karl Briscoe) for the NCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, La Résistance lost the titles in a 4-Way to Pretty in Pink (Kid Rock & Gorgeous Mike).

– December 20th, Grenier defeated Samson for the NCW Quebec Title.

– February 7, 2009, Grenier lost the title to Nova Cain.

– March 21st, La Résistance defeated Les Titans (Bishop & Chakal) for the TOW Tag Team Titles.

– September 25th, La Résistance lost the titles to Al Snow & Pierre Carl Ouellet.

– November 22nd, Grenier defeated Darkko for the CRW Quebec Title in a Casket match.

– December 6th, Grenier defended the title against Pat Guenette.

– January 3, 2010, Grenier retained the title against Nemesis.

– February 21st, Grenier lost the title to Darkko.

– March 5th, Grenier won the title in a 3-Way Casket match.

– March 7th, Grenier lost the belt to Darkko.

– June 12th, Grenier competed in the N’Catch Royal Rumble.

– April 9, 2011, Grenier challenged Jeremy Prophet for the PWL Title.

– May 28th, Grenier challenged Mathieu St-Jacques for the CRW Quebec Title.

– June 3rd, Grenier competed against Franky the Mobster for the vacant TOW Title.

– October 29th, Grenier challenged Dru Onyx for the CRW Quebec Title.

– September 21, 2012, Grenier won the vacant TOW Title in a 3-Way Cage Match against Kevin Steen & Franky the Mobster.

– November 10th, Grenier competed in the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament ’12.

– May, 25, 2013, Grenier defended the TOW Title against Handsome JF.

– September 28th, Grenier retained the title against Darkko.

– November 2nd, Grenier competed in the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament ’13.

– March 29, 2014, Grenier defended the TOW Title against Darkko.

– June 27th, Grenier lost the title to Paul Goliath.

– November 7, 2015, Grenier competed in the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament ’15.

– July 27, 2016, Grenier challenged Marko Estrada for the NSPW Title.

– November 6th, La Résistance (Grenier & Dupree) competed in a 4-Way match for the CRW Tag Team Titles.

– August 12, 2017, La Résistance defeated Scotty O’Shea & Kryss Thorn for the CWF Tag Team Titles.

– July 27, 2019, La Résistance challenged Lil Blay & Security Craft for the vacant UCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 2020, it was reported that Grenier has re-signed with the WWE as a road agent.