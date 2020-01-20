Notes on Tessa Blanchard, Sonny Kiss, Shannon Moore, and more

– In an interview with Post Wrestling, Sonny Kiss spoke about his experience working with AEW and said the company allows talents to be themselves on TV. Here are highlights:

On being nervous before AEW TV: “There are always gonna be nerves whether it’s AEW Dark or whether it’s just Dynamite. It’s gonna be nerves regardless. I’m gonna be ready regardless because this is what I’ve always wanted so, I’m ready.”

On if AEW allows talents to be themselves: “Absolutely. I feel like every person that you see is authentic. They’re not altered by anybody or anything. It’s just kind of like, this is their character, this is who they are in and out of the ring and I think that’s awesome.”

On Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn as his mentors: “Him [Dustin Rhodes] and Billy [Gunn] are definitely like my mentors. They’ve been very instrumental in my career since I met them, especially Billy since maybe four years ago [when] I met him. Yeah, it’s a legit relationship. They’re definitely helping me a lot. Dustin and I on-screen, I’m not sure exactly where it’s gonna go. I’m looking forward to something really, really awesome happening.”

On his AEW goals: “The sky’s the limit. I just wanna continue to break barriers and to continue to be a role model. That’s it.”

—-

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite announced that Shannon Moore is off their live events this weekend due to a last minute WWE commitment. No word on what the commitment was. Moore has previously done guest training at the WWE PC.

—-

—-

just announced:

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)