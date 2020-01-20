MJ Jenkins
Real Name: Monique Jacqueline Williams-Jenkins
Height: 5’6″
Weight:
Date of Birth: July 24, 1991
From: Brooklyn, New York
Pro Debut: October 18, 2015
Trained By: Johnny Rodz & D-Von Dudley
Finishing Move: Vengeance Bomb
Biography
– Jenkins is also a singer & personal trainer.
– Jenkins has been nicknamed Afrolicious Superstar & a Whole Lotta Woman.
– July 13, 2016, Jenkins & Allie Recks challenged The Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) for the WSU Tag Team Titles.
– August 13th, Jenkins competed in the NECW Iron Maiden Championship ’16.
– March 4, 2017, Jenkins lost to Rosemary at Impact Wrestling One Night Only.
– September 15th, Jenkins defeated Natalia Markova at SHINE.
– November 11th, Jenkins won the FEW Flares Title by winning a 3-Way with Red Velvett (c) & Lea Nox.
– January 11, 2018, Jenkins lost to Santana Garrett at MLW Zero Hour.
– July 17th, Jenkins signed with the WWE and was placed under the NXT banner.
– August 8th, Jenkins competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.
– August 24th, Jenkins debuted for a NXT crowd at a house show teaming with Jessie Elabon in a losing effort to Lacey Evans & Bianca Belair.
– October 30, 2019, Jenkins lost to Reina Gonzalez on NXT (Dark Match).
– January 15, 2020, Jenkins officially made her TV debut on NXT as a part of the NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal.
– Jenkins was released by the WWE on April 15, 2020.