MJ Jenkins

Real Name: Monique Jacqueline Williams-Jenkins

Height: 5’6″

Weight:

Date of Birth: July 24, 1991

From: Brooklyn, New York

Pro Debut: October 18, 2015

Trained By: Johnny Rodz & D-Von Dudley

Finishing Move: Vengeance Bomb

Biography

– Jenkins is also a singer & personal trainer.

– Jenkins has been nicknamed Afrolicious Superstar & a Whole Lotta Woman.

– July 13, 2016, Jenkins & Allie Recks challenged The Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) for the WSU Tag Team Titles.

– August 13th, Jenkins competed in the NECW Iron Maiden Championship ’16.

– March 4, 2017, Jenkins lost to Rosemary at Impact Wrestling One Night Only.

– September 15th, Jenkins defeated Natalia Markova at SHINE.

– November 11th, Jenkins won the FEW Flares Title by winning a 3-Way with Red Velvett (c) & Lea Nox.

– January 11, 2018, Jenkins lost to Santana Garrett at MLW Zero Hour.

– July 17th, Jenkins signed with the WWE and was placed under the NXT banner.

– August 8th, Jenkins competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.

– August 24th, Jenkins debuted for a NXT crowd at a house show teaming with Jessie Elabon in a losing effort to Lacey Evans & Bianca Belair.

– October 30, 2019, Jenkins lost to Reina Gonzalez on NXT (Dark Match).

– January 15, 2020, Jenkins officially made her TV debut on NXT as a part of the NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal.

– Jenkins was released by the WWE on April 15, 2020.