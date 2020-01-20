WWE RAW Report 1/20/20

– The final WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble opens up with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar. The new stable marches to the ring with Rollins leading the way.

Rollins takes the mic but the boos immediately start up. Rollins wants everyone to know that they have all played a small part in making him the man he is today. Rollins says without them, there is no Monday Night Messiah, so from the bottom of Rollins’ heart, thank you. Thank you for believing in him, for your support, for all the faith that you’ve placed in him, to lead RAW into the future as the premier program in WWE. For all of that, Rollins is forever in our debt.

Rollins says there is someone he needs to thank personally. He embraces Murphy and says last week Murphy opened his eyes and had faith. He was brave and rose up, and now he stands, firmly etched, on the right side of history. Fans boo as Rollins shows us a video package with footage from last week. Rollins officially introduces Murphy as a member of the crowd and fans boo as they hug. Rollins goes on and addresses Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, and how they brought Big Show out of hibernation. Rollins says the battle lines have been drawn and for anyone who goes against them, he feels sorry… the music interrupts and out comes Owens to the stage. Joe’s music hits and out he comes to join Owens on the stage.

Owens mentions how Big Show will be back to deal with Rollins eventually, but he forgot to take out Owens and Joe. Owens says they are tired of hearing his stupid voice, and suggests more fighting, less talking. Rollins says if Owens wants to fight, they can fight, but not right now. Fans boo. Rollins says they need to decide on a proper time and proper place. The two sides have more words and Rollins finally tells them to bring it. Joe forgot to mention they have help. He brings them out – RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Joe, Erik, Ivar and Owens rush the ring as a brawl breaks out. Rollins retreats to the ramp as the babyfaces unload and hit their finishers. Joe’s music hits as the babyfaces stand tall and taunt Rollins and his crew.

– Still to come, a Ladder Match for the WWE United States Title. Vic sends us to a video on the feud between champion Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

Ladder Match for the WWE United States Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. We see the United States Title hanging high above the ring as Rey greets fans on the way to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins is walking with his crew backstage when Charly Caruso stops them. Rollins denies being caught off guard. He challenges The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight, and says he will be teaming with his new disciple, Buddy Murphy. Rollins and Murphy walk off as AOP follows. We go back to the ring and Mysterio waits as WWE United States Champion Andrade makes his way out with Zelina Vega. We see ladders placed around the arena.

Andrade enters the ring and points up at the title. We get the rules and formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and Rey goes right out for a ladder but he baits Andrade, kicking a ladder into his mouth. Rey flies and gets caught as Andrade launches him into the barrier. Andrade brings a ladder into the ring and brings Rey back in. Andrade takes Rey to the top but Rey fights him off. Andrade with forearm shots. Andrade climbs up for a superplex onto the ladder but Rey fights back. Rey hits a big hurricanrana from the top, but Andrade’s neck barely hits the ladder on the mat. Vega looks on shocked as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade is trying to whip Rey into a ladder leaning in the opposite corner. Rey fights him off and sends him over the top rope to the floor. Andrade lands hard as Rey goes back to the top. Rey flies with a big senton to the floor. Vega looks concerned as the referee checks on them. They bring it back in and Rey unloads with kicks. Rey springboards in from the apron with another senton. Andrade catches a moonsault and blocks a shot into the leaning ladder. Rey comes back and sends Andrade into the ladder. The ladder falls over but Rey avoids it.

Rey brings another ladder into the ring. There are 3 in there now. Vega screams at Andrade to recover. Rey dropkicks Andrade out of the ring. Rey looks up at the title and grabs a taller ladder, standing it up under the title. Rey starts climbing for the title but Andrade grabs his leg to stop him. Rey jumps off the ladder but Andrade catches him. Andrade with the three straight suplexes, the third onto a ladder.

Andrade bridges a ladder from the middle rope to the ladder standing in the middle of the ring. Rey fights back and unloads. Rey kicks Andrade in the head from the apron. Rey goes to the top for a hurricanrana but Andrade blocks it. Andrade leaps from the top with a big powerbomb onto the ladder bridge. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and there are now two ladder bridges to the standing ladder in the middle of the ring. Andrade works Rey over. Rey counters and sends Andrade over the top to the floor. Rey climbs for the title but Andrade meets him at the top as Rey grabs it. Andrade rocks him. They trade shots at the top of the ladder now. Andrade goes for a big move from the top of the ladder but Rey counters, powerbombing Andrade from the top onto one of the ladder bridges. The ladder bends and they both land hard.

Rey kicks the bent ladder out of the ring and then kicks Andrade into the ropes for a 619. Rey nails the 619 for a big pop, sending Andrade out to the floor. Rey climbs back to the top for the title and he grabs it. Andrade runs back in and moves the ladder from under Rey. Rey is hanging from the title now. Rey falls into a hurricanrana attempt but misses, still taking Andrade down. Rey sends Andrade over the top to the floor again. Rey calls for the finish now as he starts climbing. Vega runs in and climbs, getting to the top of the ladder first.

Vega yells at Rey as fans boo her. She nails Rey in the face. Andrade comes from behind and rocks Rey now. Andrade climbs up onto Rey as Vega climbs back down. Andrade counters and drives them both down into the second ladder bridge, bending it worse than the first bridge that was broken. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Andrade gets up first and climbs as Vega cheers him on from the corner. Andrade retrieves the title to win the match and retain.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade brings the title back down and celebrates with Vega as the music hits. Vega goes to ringside and pulls the padding back to expose the concrete. Fans boo as Andrade tosses Rey out of the ring. Vega encourages him. Andrade goes to do the Hammerlock DDT on the concrete but a fan appears, wearing a Rey mask. The man unmasks and it’s Humberto Carrillo. They start brawling and Andrade retreats up the ramp with Vega. Humberto checks on Rey as fans boo the champion. We go to commercial with Carrillo checking on Mysterio at ringside.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Aleister Black vs. Enhancement Talent

We go to the ring and out first comes Aleister Black. An enhancement talent waits in the ring but they do not announce his name.

The bell rings and the jobber charges, running right into a Black Mass for the easy pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black takes a seat and looks around as his music hits. We go to the replay.

– Still to come, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is here. Back to commercial.

– Vic confirms Rollins and Murphy vs. Erik and Ivar with the titles on the line for tonight.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. The pyro explodes and they head to the ring together.

Vic shows us a replay of what happened between Lesnar and R-Truth last week. Heyman takes the mic and does his grand introductions for his client. Heyman is having a crisis of conscience because he thinks the entire WWE Universe takes what Lesnar does for granted. Heyman goes on about Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble at #1. Heyman says Lesnar has vowed that 29 other contracted challengers will go over the top rope, and hit the floor until he is the only one left in the ring.

Heyman mentions getting to choose who he will face at WrestleMania if he wins the Rumble. He says Lesnar has deemed that there is not 1 person in the locker room worthy of main eventing WrestleMania 36, or any other pay-per-view, against him. Heyman stops and asks fans who the hell they think they are to boo Lesnar. He tells everyone to name one person in or out of WWE that is worthy enough to challenge Lesnar. The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet to the stage.

Ricochet takes the mic and knocks Heyman for talking too much. Ricochet acknowledges guys in the back being afraid to step in the ring with Lesnar, and says the word afraid isn’t in his vocabulary as he takes dives off the top every week. Heyman knocks Ricochet and warns him to go to the back before he gets hurt. Ricochet says he will stay right here because he’s not afraid to fight for a shot at WrestleMania on Sunday. Ricochet has seen what happens to other guys who face Lesnar, but he wants Brock to know he’s not afraid of him. Ricochet enters the ring as Heyman exits to the apron. Ricochet says now that he’s in the ring, he’s not afraid to challenge Lesnar to a fight. Right now. Lesnar keeps laughing at Ricochet. Heyman also laughs from the apron.

Lesnar just walks right past Ricochet and laughs again. Ricochet asks if he’s scared. Lesnar stops on the apron and gets serious for a second. Lesnar comes back into the ring and kicks Ricochet below the belt, bringing him down to the mat. Lesnar grabs the mic and says, “Not scared.” Lesnar drops the mic and makes his exit, grabbing the title and joining Heyman as fans boo. Lesnar walks over to the announce table and past the announcers, making his exit to the side of the stage.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Randy Orton. Orton gives props to Drew McIntyre but says he’s not on par with him because it’s impossible to be on par with the man who can strike out of nowhere with the three most dangerous letters. The fans in the arena finish for him… RKO. Orton walks off.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre as Orton waits. The bell rings and they lock up, going into the corner. Drew backs off after the referee tries to get in between them. They lock up again and Orton applies a headlock. Drew resists and turns it around. They hit the ropes and Drew drops Orton with a shoulder. Drew mocks Orton and poses as Orton regroups on the outside.

Orton walks up the steps and back into the ring. They lock up again and Drew takes Orton down with another headlock. Fans chant for Orton and he drops Drew with a big shoulder. Drew shows some frustration now. Orton looks on from the corner and talks some trash as they meet in the middle of the ring. Drew rams Orton back into the corner and unloads on him. Drew with a big chop to the chest to stun Orton. Drew whips Orton across the ring but Orton comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Orton clotheslines Drew over the top rope and follows. Orton slams Drew top of the barrier twice. Orton stalks Drew and goes for another barrier shot but Drew counters and sends Orton face-first into the ring post.

Drew breaks the count and comes over for a big Claymore Kick to Orton but he also drops a crew member with the kick, barely hitting Orton. Orton stumbles around the ring and Drew stalks him. We go to commercial as crew members run over to check on the guy who took the Claymore.

Back from the break and Drew waits up top as Orton recovers in the ring. Drew leaps but Orton dropkicks him in mid-air. Orton mounts offense now. Drew kicks him and they unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Orton ends up nailing the second rope draping DDT for a pop. Drew comes back with a big overhead toss and a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Drew with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Drew kips up and waits in the corner for Orton.

Orton counters and catches Drew with a big powerslam for a 2 count. Orton takes it to the top and hits a big superplex. Orton rolls to the floor. The OC’s AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson run down and hit the ring, attacking Drew for a beatdown in the middle of the ring. Orton rushes back in with a steel chair as Drew also makes his comeback. Orton and Drew stand tall as The OC retreats to the ramp. Orton’s music hits but stops as he and Drew face off now. Orton drops the chair and walks over to Drew, getting in his face. They have some words and Orton turns his back on Drew. Drew turns back to Orton but Orton drops him in the middle of the ring with the RKO for a pop. Orton hits the corner to pose for the fans as they cheer him on. Orton’s music starts back up as he makes his exit while the referee checks on Drew.

Drew takes the mic and calls Orton back. Randall Keith Orton. Orton stops but Drew tosses the mic, demanding one that works. But that mic did work. Drew says he should’ve hit Orton with a Claymore. Drew says that one was on him, but it won’t happen again and they are not even. Drew says he prays to God that he and Orton end up in the ring together this Sunday at The Rumble because the Claymore won’t come outta nowhere. Drew says he’s going to kick Orton’s head off his shoulders, win the Rumble and finally, after all this time, he’s going to main event WrestleMania. Drew tosses the mic as Orton’s music starts back up.

– Charly is backstage with Charlotte Flair. Charly asks Flair how confident she is headed into The Rumble. Flair is always confident but she’s also prepared to face anyone. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears, looks at Flair and then walks off. Flair goes back to talking about Sunday’s match. She says she’s prepared to face 29 other women but the question is, are they prepared to face The Queen?

Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as the smoke goes off for her entrance. The Man hits the corners to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Becky took green mist to the face last week during the Royal Rumble contract signing with Asuka. Lynch takes the mic and says Asuka did her a favor last week – she helped her see things clearer than ever. Becky says maybe it’s Asuka who should be doubting herself against Lynch, and maybe she is. Maybe that’s the reason for the sneak attacks and why she’s facing Asuka’s tag team partner tonight. Lynch says Asuka did beat her last year, but who won in the end? Becky went on to make headlines around the world, while Asuka went to YouTube to make soup. Lynch goes on and delivers another warning to Asuka and says Asuka can’t beat her anymore. Becky drops the mic and raises the title. The music hits and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane with Asuka.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Sane taunts Lynch. Lynch rocks her with a right hand to the throat, sending Sane to the floor. Lynch charges with a dropkick through the ropes. Lynch and Asuka have words at ringside, allowing Sane to hit a chop block from behind. Sane man-handles Lynch some. Sane distracts the referee, allowing Asuka to nail Becky in the back of the knee with an umbrella. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is sitting on the top turnbuckle, watching as Sane keeps Lynch grounded in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Lynch as she powers up and out. Sane goes right back to work. Lynch with a kick as Asuka taunts her from the top. Sane and Lynch trade strikes from their knees now. Sane gets up and unloads with forearms. Lynch fights back. Sane with a throat punch. Lynch with a big clothesline, and another.

Lynch leaps and takes Sane down again as fans cheer her on. Lynch is distracted by Asuka and misses in the corner. Sane keeps control and goes to the top. Sane leaps with a big flying forearm and a 2 count on Lynch. Lynch mounts a comeback on Sane now as Asuka watches from the top. Lynch with a second rope leg drop but Sane kicks out at 2. Sane blocks the Dis-Arm Her. More back and forth now. Sane counters Lynch and drops her with a big DDT for another close 2 count.

Sane charges but Lynch sends her to the apron. Lynch kicks her int he face and nails a springboard kick in the corner, sending Sane to the floor. Lynch leaps off the apron and drops Sane on the floor again. Lynch brings Sane back into the ring but stops to knock Asuka off the top, to the floor for a pop. Lynch fights Sane off and hits a Bexploder, then a kick to the jaw. Lynch applies the Dis-Arm Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the bell, Asuka immediately hits the ring and nails a Shining Wizard to The Man. Asuka applies the Asuka Lock and manhandles Lynch some as fans boo her. Asuka plays to the crowd for more boos, leaving Lynch on the mat. The Kabuki Warriors head to the stage together as Lynch recovers on the mat while fans chant her name.

– We see Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP backstage. Back to commercial.

– The announcers lead us to a video tribute on WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 75.

– Sarah Schreiber stops The Kabuki Warriors backstage but they’re upset with what just happened. They speak in Japanese and Asuka then says Becky Lynch will not be ready for her at the Royal Rumble. Asuka and Kairi Sane laugh as they walk off.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy with The Authors of Pain. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders are out next with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Rollins starts off with Erik. Murphy tags himself in and tells Rollins he will handle this. They embrace and Rollins thanks him. Erik charges with a big jumping knee and takes Murphy down, then to the corner. Ivar tags in for the double team on Murphy. Erik slams Ivar on top of Murphy. Rollins pulls Murphy to safety on the outside and they regroup. AOP hits the apron for a face off with the champs. Joe and Owens pull AOP to the floor and they start brawling. Joe and Owens fight AOP into the crowd as RAW goes to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins goes at it with Erik. Murphy comes in for the double team into the corner. Erik counters at one point and sends Murphy to the floor, then sends Rollins to the floor. Ivar waits for the tag but Rollins yanks him to the floor. Rollins and Murphy send Ivar into the barrier. Murphy comes in the ring with kicks and knees to Erik. Murphy drives Erik into the mat. Rollins tags in and comes off the top with a big Frogsplash for a 2 count.

Murphy works Erik over and talks some trash. Erik fights back but Murphy blocks and unloads with strikes. Erik keeps fighting and drops Murphy with a huge knee to the jaw. Ivar is back on the apron now, waiting for the tag. Ivar and Rollins tag in at the same time. Ivar unloads and runs over both challengers. Ivar fights off the double team and keeps hitting his signature moves on both as the crowd pops. Rollins blocks a Viking Experience to Murphy. The Vikings run the ropes and leap out with suicide dives, taking both challengers down.

Erik brings Murphy back in. Ivar tags in and they hit the Viking Experience on Murphy but Rollins breaks the pin up just in time. Rollins tangles with Erik and nails an enziguri. Ivar with a big kick to Rollins. Murphy elbows Ivar. Ivar rocks Murphy in the corner. Ivar takes Murphy to the top as fans cheer him on. Murphy fights Ivar and goes for the powerbomb. Rollins tags in and kicks Ivar in the head from the apron. Murphy and Rollins keep double teaming Ivar, powerbombing him to the mat. Rollins covers for a close 2 count.

Murphy tags back in for the double team on Ivar but he blocks it. Ivar with the big back elbow to drop both opponents. Fans cheer Ivar on. Erik tags in and yells at Ivar to get to the top. Erik powerbombs Murphy. Ivar goes to the top but Rollins shoves him off to the floor. Ivar lands hard. Erik swings at Rollins but misses as Rollins moves. Murphy hits the big knee to the face of Erik. The referee backs Murphy off as Erik is out. Rollins takes advantage and hits the Stomp on Erik, face-first into the apron as the referee isn’t looking. Murphy covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

– After the match, the new champions celebrate as we go to replays while Rollins’ music hits. Rollins, Murphy and AOP stand tall on the stage as we go to commercials.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is in the back with Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP. Rollins says this is a new beginning like he’s said. He says Buddy was just fighting Aleister Black last week and now he’s a champion. Rollins says this is just the beginning because they will cement their dominance on Sunday when he wins the Royal Rumble Match for the second year in a row. They walk off celebrating together.

– We go to the SNL-style “Monday After the Weekend Update” segment with The Street Profits. They hype the Royal Rumble and do some comedy with R-Truth. They also talk about Otis and Mandy Rose. Another bad segment with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Matt Hardy vs. Erick Rowan

We go to the ring and out comes Matt Hardy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. Matt waits in the ring and stares him down. The bell rings and they go at it. Rowan sends Hardy into the corner but runs into boots. Rowan blocks a DDT and drops Hardy. Rowan starts dropping elbows and then nails a big splash in the middle of the ring.

Rowan poses to show off now, but some fans boo him. Rowan works Hardy over and sends him to the apron. Rowan knocks Hardy out to the floor with a big boot to the face. Rowan follows and talks trash, threatening to show Matt something. Rowan brings Matt over to the cage as the referee counts. Matt doesn’t want to see what’s in the cage. Rowan gets bit on the hand for the second week in a row by whatever is in the cage. Rowan slams the cage onto the steps a few times, yelling at the mystery pet.

Matt tries to take advantage of the distraction and attack Rowan but it backfires. Rowan takes Hardy down on the floor and brings him back in. Rowan with the big Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Rowan grabs the cage and exits as the referee checks on Matt in the ring.

– Still to come, our mixed tag team main event. Vic leads us to a video package on the recent happenings between Rusev, Liv Morgan, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. She asks what’s next now that new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are in the Royal Rumble. Owens says they will deal with the titles later on, but now he will be in the Rumble as well, and he will do what it takes to win, and to make sure Seth doesn’t win. Joe announces his spot for the Rumble also. Joe makes it known that he will run through Owens if Owens is standing in his way of a shot at WrestleMania. Owens nods his head and walks off.

– Charly is backstage with WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley. She asks about last week’s title win and what’s next. The Singh Brothers show up and try to pull a sneak pin but it backfires and Mojo takes them out.

Lana and Bobby Lashley vs. Liv Morgan and Rusev

We go to the ring for tonight’s mixed tag team main event as Lana and Bobby Lashley head to the ring. Lana takes the mic and says Rusev Day is canceled. She goes on about all she and her Bobby ever wanted but the “Rusev Day!” chants start up. Lana starts up with another horrible rant that I can’t even recap. Lashley covers her ears but I wish he could cover mine. Lana continues being the most annoying character in WWE history as fans boo her. Lana tries getting a “thank you Bobby!” and “thank you Lana!” chant going. Lana goes on about their opponents until we thankfully go to commercial break.

Back from the break and Rusev’s music hits as he comes out with Liv Morgan. Lana and Lashley stare them down from the ring. The bell rings and Liv goes right for Lana. Liv chases Lana around the ring now, and back in. Lana decks Liv as she comes back in. Fans boo as Lana screams about being the best wrestler in the world. Liv jumps up with a clothesline and more offense. Liv with a dropkick to Lana.

Lashley ends up distracting Liv, allowing Lana to kick her in the head and drop her. Lana goes for pin attempts now. Rusev encourages Liv but Lana lands a suplex for another 2 count. Lana taunts Rusev and then bullies Liv around. Liv fires back and unloads on Lana. Rusev taunts Lana. They collide with double clotheslines and both go down. Rusev and Lashley tag in now.

Rusev unloads and gets the upperhand. Rusev with a big overhead throw. Fans chant “Rusev Day!” now. Lana ends up distracting Rusev from the apron, allowing Lashley to turn it around. Lashley drives Rusev into the mat for a close 2 count as Liv breaks it up.

Lana runs in and goes at it with Liv. Liv sends Lana over the top to the floor. Lashley checks on Lana from the ring but Liv nails an enziguri to Lashley, dropping him as he turns around. Rusev rocks Lashley with a big kick to the head. Rusev starts hulking up for the Machka Kick. Lana grabs Rusev’s leg, distracting him. Lashley takes advantage and delivers a big Spear as Rusev looks up. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Lana and Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lana and Lashley celebrate and exit the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. Lana and Lashley taunt the losers from the stage as Rusev recovers. The final RAW before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air with Liv sitting up against the barrier at ringside as Vic plugs Sunday’s big event.

