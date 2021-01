wXw “Back to the Roots XIX” Results – January 18, 2020 – Oberhausen, Germany

1. Marius Al-Ani defeated Levaniel

2. Lucky Kid defeated Scotty Davis

3. The Rotation defeated Goldenboy Santos

4. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Jay Skillet (c) defeated Absolute Andy

5. Die Käfigschlacht (The Cage Battle)

David Starr, Avalanche, Julian Pace, and Leon van Gasteren defeated Norman Harras, Bobby Gunns, Maggot, and Prince Ahura

6. Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match

Jurn Simmons defeated Alexander James