WWE United Kingdom championship renamed to NXT UK title

The WWE United Kingdom title is no more as WWE has renamed it to the NXT UK title.

At this week’s NXT UK tapings in York, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint did the presentation of the new title to champ Walter with the rest of Imperium by his side.

The WWE United Kingdom title was introduced in January 2017 when there was no NXT UK established yet with Tyler Bate at the inaugural champion. When NXT UK was formed, all the other titles were referred to NXT UK rather than the WWE UK titles so it made sense to change this to refer to the UK brand.