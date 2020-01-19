WWE Raw Live Event Results – January 18, 2020 – Jackson, Mississippi
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Viking Raiders (c) defeated AJ Styles and Luke Gallows
2. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose
3. WWE United States Championship Match
Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Cedric Alexander
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and The Kabuki Warriors
5. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
R-Truth defeated Mojo Rawley (c)
6. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
Mojo Rawley defeated R-Truth (c)
7. Mixed Tag Team Match
Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley
8. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy (via disqualification)
9. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
AOP, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins defeated Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, and The Street Profits