Velasquez on Mcgregor in WWE: “I think he’d be well suited because of his promos”

In an interview with BT Sport, Cain Velasquez Thinks Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier Would Do Well In WWE

On if Conor McGregor would do well in WWE:

“I think he’d be well suited because of his promos.That’s probably the hardest part and he nails that. And he’s just a great athlete so he can definitely do it, yeah!”

On Daniel Cormier:

“A good buddy, Daniel Cormier. He’s got a great personality, he’s a great athlete and he’s been in love with this sport [WWE] since he was a kid as well. He grew up watching it and even now as an adult he’s a huge fan.”

On jumping to WWE after MMA:

“For me it’s just turned up a notch, even like on social media I didn’t know how big the WWE was. Coming from the UFC that’s what I know, that’s the world that I’m really familiar with and I know the size of it and who’s into it and everything. Just the amount of people, you have something like WrestleMania and the UFC doesn’t pull those numbers like that, they just don’t.”