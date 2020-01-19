Tessa digging for dirt on Allysin Kay?

According To Allysin Kay (Sienna) Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard Apparently is trying to Dig up Dirt on her and asking around

I said what I had to say so I’d love to move on, but I just got several msgs about @Tess_Blanchard trying to spread lies.

Unfortunately for you, I’ve built my 11-yr reputation on being respectful. Instead of owning up to your mistakes, you lie, scheme & prove you haven’t changed pic.twitter.com/6119kc3Idj

— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 19, 2020