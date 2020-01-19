Stardom “9th Anniversary” Results – January 19, 2020 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Rina and Ruaka defeated Leo Onozaki and Hina

2. 3-Way Battle

AZM defeated Zoey Skye and Starlight Kid

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora, and Natsu Sumire) defeated Saya Iida, Saya Kamitani, and Itsuki Hoshino

4. Kagetsu Retirement Road

Tam Nakano defeated Kagetsu

5. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match

Jamie Hayter and Bea Priestley defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona and Konami) (c)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Giulia, Maika, and Syuri Kondo defeated Hana Kimura, Death Yama-san, and Leyla Hirsch

7. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Arisa Hoshiki (c) defeated Utami Hayashishita

8. World of Stardom Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani (c) defeated Momo Watanabe