EVOLVE 144 Results – January 18, 2020 – Fern Park, Florida

1. Joe Gacy (w/Donovan and Eddie Kingston) defeated Denzel DeJournette

2. Brendan Vink defeated Stephen Wolf

3. Rik Bugez defeated Anthony Greene (w/Brandi Lauren)

4. Brandi Lauren defeated Avery Taylor

5. Joaquin Wilde defeated Leon Ruff

6. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray) defeated The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett)

7. Elimination Five-Way Match

Curt Stallion defeated Bobby Flaco, Donovan, Noah Clay, and Troy Hollywood

8. No Holds Barred Match

Anthony Gutierrez defeated Eddie Kingston

9. Mansoor defeated AR Fox (w/Ayla Fox)

10. EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) defeated Dexter Lumis