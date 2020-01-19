EVOLVE 143 Results – January 17, 2020 – Ybor City, Florida

1. Joe Gacy (w/Eddie Kingston) defeated Rik Bugez

2. Indi Hartwell defeated Brandi Lauren (w/Anthony Greene)

3. Adrian Alanis defeated Denzel DeJournette

4. Santana Garrett defeated Avery Taylor

5. Dexter Lumis defeated Curt Stallion

6. Four-Way Match

Leon Ruff defeated Ariel Dominguez, Liam Gray, and Stephen Wolf

7. Brendan Vink defeated AR Fox (w/Ayla Fox)

8. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy)

9. No Disqualification Match

Anthony Greene (w/Brandi Lauren) defeated Josh Briggs