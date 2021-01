WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – January 18, 2020 – Knoxville, Tennessee

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (via disqualification)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival

4. WWE Universal Championship Match

The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan

5. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

6. Sheamus defeated Shorty G

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, and Robert Roode