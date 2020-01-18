WWE Raw Live Event Results – January 17, 2020 – Lafayette, Louisiana

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated AJ Styles and Luke Gallows

2. Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Ricochet

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and The Kabuki Warriors

5. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

R-Truth defeated Mojo Rawley (c)

6. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Mojo Rawley defeated R-Truth (c)

7. Mixed Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley

8. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy (via disqualification)

9. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

AOP, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins defeated Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, and The Street Profits