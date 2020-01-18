Video: Konnan slapped outside of Impact Wrestling event

Details are sketchy, but here is the video. Dave Meltzer revealed that this video was taken outside of an Impact Wrestling taping on Friday night in Mexico City. The blurred out man is apparently Leon Negro better known as Psicosis II….

Some dude slapped Konnan. No idea the "who/what/when/where" of this video. pic.twitter.com/XFQz9mpiaQ — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) January 18, 2020