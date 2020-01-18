Updated Cards for the Royal Rumble and Worlds Collide

The updated Worlds Collide card for Houston, TX:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

* Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)

The updated Royal Rumble card…

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 More TBD

* WWE Universal Championship Strap Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Sheamus vs. Shorty G