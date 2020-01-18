Tyson T-Bone

Real Name: Thomas Clifford

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 9, 1981

From: Worcester, England

Resides: Malvern, England

Pro Debut: January 25, 2007

Trained By: Killer Kowalski & Robbie Brookside

Finishing Move: Gypsy’s Kiss

Biography

– Tyson has also used the spelling order of just T-Bone & Tyson T-Bone.

– February 28, 2008, T-Bone competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the CW Title.

– July 3rd, T-Bone challenged Bingo Ballance for the IWW Zero-Gravity Title.

– September 12, T-Bone challenged Mandrake for the IWW International Title.

– September 13th, T-Bone competed in the SAS Prince of Gudjarat Trophy Tournament.

– January 31, 2009, T-Bone competed in the SAS Declaration of War Tournament.

– March 19th, T-Bone competed in the CW Crowning the King ’09 Tournament.

– July 22nd, T-Bone competed in the IPW:UK Selsey Cup.

– August 27th, T-Bone challenged Kade Callous for the CW Interactive Title.

– November 9th, T-Bone defeated Joey Starr in a No Holds Barred Hardcore Table Match for the vacant Pro Evolution Title.

– December 12th, T-Bone competed in the IPW:UK Christmas Rumble.

– February 7, 2010, T-Bone won the APC Tournoi Des Poids-Lourds ’10.

– February 9th, T-Bone competed in the IWW King of Limerick Tournament.

– June 18, 2011, T-Bone lost the Pro Evolution Title to Richtor.

– September 23rd, T-Bone defeated Noam Dar for the vacant PCW Title.

– October 28th, T-Bone retained the title against Andy Wild.

– November 6th, T-Bone won a 3-Way Hardcore Match for the SWE Title.

– December 10th, T-Bone defended the title against Dave Mastiff.

– February 4, 2012, T-Bone competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble.

– February 24th, T-Bone defended the PCW Title in a 3-Way.

– April 21st, T-Bone retained the title against Dave Rayne.

– May 12th, After defeating Richtor for the Pro Evolution Title earlier in the year, T-Bone defended the title against Richard Parliament.

– May 27th, T-Bone lost the SWE Title to Rene Dupree in a 3-Way.

– June 3rd, T-Bone competed in the IPW:UK Extreme Measures ’12 Tournament.

– August 17th, T-Bone lost the PCW Title to Lionheart in a 4-Way.

– December 7th, T-Bone competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’12.

– January 18, 2013, T-Bone defeated Kris Travis for the PCW Title.

– February 9th, T-Bone won the SWE Opportunity Knocks Tournament.

– April 26th, T-Bone competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– May 31st, T-Bone lost the PCW Title to Doug Williams.

– June 1st, Team Single (T-Bone & Rampage Brown) won the PCW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– August 2nd, Team single defended the titles against Dave Mastiff & Cyanide.

– October 11th, Team Single retained the titles against Michael Elgin & Davey Richards.

– November 17th, T-Bone competed in the FSW Trophy Tournament ’13.

– December 6th, Team Single defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against DNA (Dean Allmark & Robbie Dynamite).

– March 1, 2014, Team Single defended the titles twice in the same day. First against Danny Hope & Mad Man Manson and then against Battle Squad Awesome (Dave Andrews & Danny Chase).

– March 28th, T-Bone competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– May 31st, Team Single retained the PCW Tag Team Titles against Legion of Boom (Chris Masters & Dave Rayne).

– September 13th, T-Bone won a 3-Way for the TW Title.

– October 25th, T-Bone competed in the SWE Royal Rumble.

– November 29th, Team Single retained the PCW Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes (Jay & Mark).

– November 30th, T-Bone won the FSW Trophy Tournament ’14.

– February 13, 2015, T-Bone retained the TW Title against Jack Jester.

– March 7th, T-Bone competed in the PWE Elite Rumble.

– March 14th, T-Bone competed in the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’15.

– March 29th, T-Bone competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– April 17th, T-Bone lost the TW Title to Joe Coffey.

– June 19th, T-Bone defeated El Ligero for the GPW British Title.

– September 20th, T-Bone defeated Xander Cooper for the FSW Title.

– November 27th, Team Single retained the PCW Tag Team Titles against reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly).

– December 4th, T-Bone lost the GPW British Title ro Bubblegum in a 4-Way but then won the GPW Title in a 4-Way later on in the event.

– February 6, 2016, T-Bone competed in the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’16.

– April 3rd, T-Bone won the PCW Rumble Match.

– April 9th, T-Bone lost the FSW Title to Zack Gibson.

– April 30th, Team Single defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe).

– August 19th, T-Bone lost the GPW Title against Dylan Roberts.

– September 24th, Team Single lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to Martin Kirby & Joey Hayes.

– October 1st, T-Bone defeated Big Grizzly for the Pro Evolution Title.

– December 11th, T-Bone lost the title to Iestyn Rees.

– January 14, 2017, T-Bone competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament and was defeated by Wolfgang in the first round.

– February 25th, T-Bone competed in the PCW Kris Travis Memorial Tournament ’17.

– April 2nd, T-Bone won the PCW Rumble.

– June 10th & 11th, T-Bone lost to Roderick Strong & Gentleman Jack Gallagher on NXT at Download ’17.

– October 27th, T-Bone defeated Iestyn Rees for the PCW Title.

– December 1st, T-Bone defended the title against Iestyn Rees.

– February 10, 2018, Team Single defeated Tel Banham & Big T. Justice for the vacant PCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 24th, T-Bone retained the PCW Title against Lionheart.

– April 8th, Team Single lost the PCW Tag Team Titles against Kings of Leon (Lionheart & Sha Samuels) in a 4-Way.

– May 13th, T-Bone & Chris Ridgeway defeated The Sexy Gents (Sexy Kev & John McGregor) for the FSW Tag Team Titles.

– June 1st, T-Bone – Craig Kollins defeated Martin Kirby & Ashton Smith for the GPW Tag Team Titles.

– September 14th, T-Bone & Kollins lost the tag titles to The Austins (LA & Lana) in a 3-Way.

– October 13th, T-Bone lost to Ligero on NXT UK.

– November 24th, T-Bone & Saxon Huxley defeated Jack Starz & Tucker on NXT UK.

– December 27th, T-Bone & Ridgeway lost the FSW Tag Team Titles to Danny Hope & Chris Egan.

– February 22nd, T-Bone & Huxley lost to Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams on NXT UK.

– April 20th, T-Bone & Huxley lost to the Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) on NXT UK.

– June 16th, T-Bone & Huxley lost to Imperium (Barthel & Aichner) on NXT UK.

– September 1st, T-Bone lost to Travis Banks on NXT UK.

– October 5th, T-Bone lost to Joe Coffey on NXT UK.