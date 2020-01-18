Stipulations added to two Royal Rumble 2020 matches

Two Royal Rumble matches got a stipulation added to them while two new matches have been confirmed for next week’s pay-per-view.

The Universal title match between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan will now be a strap match, a match which hasn’t been done in WWE for quite a long time. Meanwhile, Reigns vs Corbin is now a falls count anywhere match after Reigns picked the stipulation last night on Smackdown.

The two new matches feature Sheamus vs Shorty G and Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley defending against Lacey Evans.

Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura were the latest two added to the 30-man over-the-top rope Rumble match. 19 entrants are so far confirmed for this match.