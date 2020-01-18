Saxon Huxley

Real Name: Ross Cooke

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 1, 1988

From: London, England

Resides: Hartlepool, England

Pro Debut: 2010

Trained By: Lance Storm, Brian Kendrick & Marty Jones

Finishing Move: Desolation Peak

Biography

– Huxley has been nicknamed the Muscle Cat but was originally in a tag team called The Muscle Cats with Frankie Churchill.

– September 15, 2012, Huxley competed a GBP Championship Chase Tournament.

– July 27, 2013, The Muscle Cats competed in a 4-Way for the APW Tag Team Titles.

– October 18, 2014, Huxley challenged Jurn Simmons for the PWH Title.

– November 9th, Huxley challenged Simmons for the title again.

– March 25, 2016, Huxley competed in a 5-Way for the vacant MEW North East Title.

– April 8th, Huxley defeated Jason Prime for the RISE Title.

– May 7th, Huxley challenged Charlie Kid for the ICW Italian Title.

– December 16th, Huxley retained the RISE Title against Big Joe.

– January 6, 2017, Huxley defended the title twice against William Eaver & Liam Slater.

– January 14th, Huxley competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament.

– March 18th, Huxley defended the RISE Title against Big Joe in a Last Man Standing Match.

– May 20th, Huxley defended the title against William Eaver.

– July 8th, Huxley retained the title against Kid Lux.

– August 9th, Huxley competed in the MSW Embassy Rumble.

– August 25th, Huxley lost the RISE Title to William Eaver in a 4-Way.

– December 3rd, Huxley challenged Brady Phillips for the LCW Elevation Title.

– January 20, 2018, Huxley won the vacant TGW Title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– March 24th, Huxley competed in a 4-Way for the PWA European Allstar Title.

– July 28th, Huxley lost to Trent Seven on NXT UK.

– July 29th, Huxley & Sam Gradwell lost to Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) on NXT UK.

– August 25th, Huxley & Joseph Conners defeated Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams on NXT UK.

– September 23rd, Trial By Violence (Huxley & Gabriel Kidd) won the vacant Empire Tag Team Titles in a 9-Team Gauntlet match.

– October 14th, Huxley & Tyson T-Bone lost to Moustache Mountain on NXT UK.

– November 24th, Huxley & T-Bone defeated Tucker & Jack Starz on NXT UK.

– April 20, 2019, Huxley & T-Bone lost to The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– May 26th, Huxley challenged Jurn Simmons for the PWH Title.

– July 6th, Huxley competed in the RISE ASCENT IV Tournament.

– September 1st, Huxley lost to Alexander Wolfe on NXT UK.

– October 4th, Huxley lost to Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK.