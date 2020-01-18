Paige Still has Dream Match Opponents

Daily Mail recently spoke to WWE’s Paige while she was promoting the WWE move to BT Sport earlier this week. During the chat, Paige discussed her dream matchups.

Paige was asked again about another possible return to the ring. She stated, “People keep asking me about that. I think it’s because I put out the tweet about 2020 being big for me. We’ll have to wait and see.” She continued, “It would be massive, but then it wouldn’t be a surprise!”

Regarding potential dream matches for her, she stated, “You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her.” Paige added, “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candace [LeRae]. All the four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”

The former NXT women’s and WWE Divas champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury.