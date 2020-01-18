Notes on Nikki Bella, Rocky Johnson, and Matt Taven

Jan 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Wrap reports Nikki Bella going undercover as a part of an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon prank show “The Substitute” where celebrities go undercover as a teacher. The episode will air on January 31st at 8 PM Eastern.

– WWE Posts Memorial Video for Rocky Johnson

– Matt Taven Emotional After Being Named ROH Wrestler of the Year

