Notes on Nikki Bella, Rocky Johnson, and Matt Taven
– The Wrap reports Nikki Bella going undercover as a part of an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon prank show “The Substitute” where celebrities go undercover as a teacher. The episode will air on January 31st at 8 PM Eastern.
– WWE Posts Memorial Video for Rocky Johnson
– Matt Taven Emotional After Being Named ROH Wrestler of the Year
View this post on Instagram
As I sit here with a huge cast on my leg it’s hard for me to explain just how much this means to me. I’ve been wrestling for almost 12 years and the journey has been full of setbacks, mistakes, and heartbreaks but it’s experiencing all those lows, that make the highs so unbelievably sweet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that voted for me to be the 2019 Wrestler of the Year! Ps. We are just getting started… Immm Matt Taven and I’ll be back.