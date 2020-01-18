More names revealed for the Rumble, Raw, CFL
.@BraunStrowman and @ShinsukeN have officially declared for the 2020 Men's #RoyalRumble Match!https://t.co/ph5BydcyLf
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020
Congratulations on the @CFL #GreyCup Championship… @WWE will be ready to celebrate when we return to Winnipeg February 24th for Monday Night #Raw! #ForTheW https://t.co/tO01HCNaqM
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2020
🚨THIS MONDAY on #Raw 🚨
🔴@YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RusevBUL team up to battle @LanaWWE & @fightbobby
👊@reymysterio challenges @AndradeCienWWE for the #USTitle in a #LadderMatch
… and MORE! pic.twitter.com/9sl4krDFfF
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020