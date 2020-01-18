Martha Hart and family film interviews for Dark Side Of The Ring episode on Owen

The Owen Hart Foundation Twitter account posted that the Vice Media crew flew to Calgary to film interviews with Dr. Martha Hart, the wife of the late Owen Hart, and other members of their family for their upcoming Dark Side Of The Ring series.

Martha has been very, very strict when it comes giving such interviews to the media but the highly-acclaimed series received major thumbs up from fans and critics for the first season last year. When producers approached Hart to dedicate an episode of the show on the death of Owen Hart, the family accepted.

The second season is set to air sometime this year and will feature 10 episodes.

The first season had six total episodes and focused on Macho Man Randy Savage, the Montreal Screwjob, The Von Erich family, the death of Gino Hernandez, the murder of Bruiser Brody, and The Fabulous Moolah.

Martha remains at odds with WWE over the death of her husband and has blocked all attempts by WWE to induct Owen into the WWE Hall of Fame.