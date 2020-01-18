Joseph Conners

Real Name: Joseph Conner Buckton

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 196 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 28, 1987

From: Nottingham, England

Pro Debut: November 26, 2006

Trained By: Stixx, Dave Taylor & Robbie Brookside

Finishing Move: All She Wrote

Biography

– Over his career Conners has garnered the nicknames “The Righteous” & “Special Edition”.

– November 26, 2006, Conners lost his wrestling debut match to James E. Real at NBW Weekend of Madness.

– July 19, 2008, Conners competed in the NBW Shining Star Tournament.

– August 3rd, Conners competed in the RDW Money in the Bank 6-Way Ladder.

– January 18, 2009, Conners competed in the SLAM Academy Title Royal Rumble.

– May 24th, Conners challenged Kaleb Hughes for the SLAM Academy Title.

– November 21st, Conners challenged Jonny Storm for the SLAM Title.

– August 6, 2010, Conners challenged Cameron Kraze for the NBW Title.

– August 22nd, Conners challenged El Ligero for the NBW Openweight Title.

– December 4, 2011, The Predators (Conners & Paul Malen) competed against Los Amigos (El Ligero & Dara Diablo) for the vacant NGW Tag Team Titles.

– August 18, 2012, The Predators defeated Project Ego (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis) for the vacant SWE Tag Team Titles.

– October 28th, Predators retained the titles against OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist).

– December 1st, Predators defended the titles against T-Bone & Mad Man Manson.

– February 9, 2013, Predators defended the titles against Battle Squad Awesome (Danny Chase & Dave Andrews).

– April 28th, Predators retained the titles against The Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim Hunter).

– June 30th, Predators retained the titles against The Bhangra Knights (RJ Singh & Darrell Allen).

– July 6th, Predators defeated The Hunter Brothers for the LCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 17th, Predators defended the SWE Tag Team Titles against the London Riots (Rob Lynch & James Davis).

– August 24th, Predators defended the LCW Tag Team Titles against Robbie X & Blue Thunder.

– November 17th, Predators lost the SWE Tag Team Titles to the StarbuX (Mark Haskins & Robbie X).

– December 14th, Predators lost the LCW Tag Team Titles against The Hunter Brothers.

– December 29th, Conners challenged Barricade for the HOP Title.

– June 1, 2014, Conners won the SWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

– August 2nd, Conners competed in the NBW Royal Rumble.

– October 25th, Conners competed in the SWE Royal Rumble.

– January 31, 2015, Conners won the LCW Royal Rumble.

– March 1st, Conners defeated Robbie X for the SWE Title.

– March 29th, Conners competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– April 9th, Conners retained the SWE Title against Drew Gulak.

– April 12th, Conners defended the title against Robbie X.

– April 19th, The Righteous Army (Conners & Jimmy Havoc) won a 3-Way for the SWE Tag Team Titles.

– May 9th, Conners defeated Paul Malen for the LCW Title.

– July 18th, Conners lost the SWE Title to Rockstar Spud.

– August 9th, Conners defeated Spud for the SWE Title.

– September 26th, Conners retained the title against Hardcore Holly.

– October 24th, Conners defended the title against Stixx.

– November 1st, Conners retained the title against Martin Kirby.

– December 12th, Conners lost the LCW Title against Xander Cooper.

– February 6, 2016, Conners competed in the LCW 30-Man Rumble.

– February 21st, Conners competed in the NGW Destiny Rumble.

– March 5th & 6th, Conners retained the SWE Title against Will Ospreay & Gunner.

– April 2nd, Conners retained the title against Mr. Anderson.

– July 10th, Conners defended the title against Billy Gunn.

– August 24th, Conners won the WCPW Title in a 4-Way.

– September 3rd, After newly winning the LCW Tag Team Titles from Cooper Nation (Cy Cooper & Mark Massa), Conners & Stixx defended the titles against The Alpha Brothers (Ricky & Johnny Alpha).

– September 15th, Conners retained the WCPW Title against Drew Galloway.

– October 6, 7 & 8th, Conners defended the WCPW Title against Martin Kirby, Cody Rhodes & Joe Hendry.

– October 29th, Conners lost the SWE Title to El Ligero.

– November 5th, Conners & Stixx lost the LCW Tag Team Titles against Hard Knocks Inc. (Burchill & Blake) in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

– November 30th, Conners lost the WCPW Title to Drew Galloway in a 3-Way Steel Cage that included Joe Hendry.

– January 14th & 15th in 2017, Conners competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament by defeating James Drake in the first round but then losing to Mark Andrews in the Quarter Finals.

– March 31st, Conners challenged Tyler Bate for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– May 16th, Conners challenged Bate for the title once again.

– August 5th, Conners & El Ligero defeated GBH (Robbie X & Big Grizzly) in a Tables Match for the SWE Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Conners lost to KUSHIDA in the Semi Finals of the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup.

– September 28th, Conners defeated Ashton Smith (Replacing Bubblegum) for the TNT Title.

– September 29th, Conners won the vacant BWR Title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– October 28th, Conners & Ligero retained the SWE Tag Team Titles against The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.).

– November 23rd, Conners retained the TNT Title against Mark Haskins.

– December 30th, Conners & Ligero retained the SWE Tag Team Titles against GBH (Kip Sabian & Damian Dunne).

– January 14, 2018, Conners challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– February 11th, Conners competed in the ICW Square Go! ’18.

– February 15th, Conners defended the TNT Title against Wolfgang.

– March 24th, Conners competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top Rumble.

– April 29th, Conners defeated HT Drake for the TCW Title.

– June 22nd, Conners lost the title back to HT Drake in a 4-Way.

– July 1st, Conners defeated Ethan Page for the SWE Title but lost it to Dan Moloney at the same event.

– July 5th, Conners lost the TNT Title to WALTER.

– July 6th, Conners lost the BWR Title to Jimmy Havoc in a 3-Way.

– July 13th, Conners competed in the HOP Rumble ’18.

– August 25th, Conners & Saxon Huxley defeated Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan on NXT UK.

– August 26th, Conners defeated Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Conners & Ligero lost the SWE Tag Team Titles to The UK Hooligans (Roy & Zak Knight) in a 4-Way.

– October 13th, Conners defeated Dan Moloney on NXT UK.

– October 14th, Conners defeated Jack Starz on NXT UK.

– November 25th, Conners lost to Ligero on NXT UK.

– January 13, 2019, Conners defeated Mike Hitchman on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Conners defeated Jack Starz on NXT UK.

– March 23rd, Conners competed in the King of the Ironfist Tournament.

– April 20th, Conners lost to Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK.

– May 10th, Conners won the BWR Riot Rumble.

– June 6th, Conners challenged Mark Haskins for the TNT Title.

– July 5th, Conners competed in a 3-Way for the vacant BWR Title.

– July 20th, Conners defeated Oliver Carter on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Conners defeated Kenny Williams on NXT UK.

– October 5th, Conners defeated Roy Johnson on NXT UK.

– November 15th, Conners defeated Ligero & Travis Banks in a 3-Way on NXT UK.

– On February 2, 2020, Conners defeated Alex Flash to win the SIW Wild Title