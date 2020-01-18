Former WWE superstar hired as a backstage agent

Former member of La Résistance Sylvain Grenier has been hired by WWE as a backstage agent.

In an interview with TVASports.ca, Grenier says he began working for WWE again in his new role last week at Raw in Kentucky.

“For the moment, I’m in training,” he told the publication. “But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do a TV show a week, every PPV and once a month, I’m going to tour house shows. ”

Grenier explained that his return to WWE started back in April of last year when the company was in Montreal and he met with Kevin Dunn to ask for some old pictures to use on his fitness show. During their meetup, Dunn told him the company was looking for agents and it led to WWE flying him out to Los Angeles for SmackDown’s first show on FOX.

An agreement was hammered out from there.

Sylvain Grenier worked for WWE from 2003-2007 and is a four-time tag team champion (once with Renee Dupree and three times with Rob Conway).