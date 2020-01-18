Erick Stevens

Real Name: Eric Koenreich

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 248 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 12, 1982

From: Sarasota, Florida

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: Roderick Strong

Finishing Move: Sarasota Screwdriver

Biography

– Stevens has been nicknamed the Rookie Monster & also E Stizzle.

– November 22, 2003, Shockwave (Stevens & Mikey Batts) challenged The Shane Twins (Mike & Todd Shane) for the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– February 28, 2004, Shockwave competed in a 4-Way for the titles.

– April 17th, Stevens challenged Todd Shane for the NWA Florida Title.

– December 17th, Stevens competed in the FIP Florida Rumble.

– February 26, 2005, Stevens won the NWA Florida Rage in the Cage Battle Royal.

– September 29, 2006, Stevens competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’06.

– December 12th, Stevens competed in the FIP Florida Rumble ’06.

– March 10, 2007, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the vacant FIP Florida Title.

– April 20th, Stevens retained the title against Claudio Castagnoli.

– April 21st, Stevens retained the title against Nigel McGuinness.

– May 25th, Stevens defended the title against Delirious.

– July 14th, Stevens competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’07.

– July 27th, Stevens competed in the ROH Race to the Top Tournament.

– August 17th & 18th, Stevens defended the FIP Florida Heritage Title against Davey Richards & Sal Rinauro.

– September 14th, Stevens challenged Takeshi Morishima for the ROH Championship.

– November 9th, Stevens lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Sal Rinauro.

– December 30th, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the FIP Title.

– January 11 & 12, 2007, Stevens defended the title against Austin Aries & Bryan Danielson.

– February 16th, Stevens lost the title to Roderick Strong by count out.

– April 11th, Stevens challenged Nigel McGuinness for the ROH Title.

– July 19th, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the FIP Title in a Dog Collar Match.

– July 26th, Stevens competed in the Honor Rumble.

– August 16th, Stevens defended the FIP Title against Chris Hero.

– August 23rd, Stevens lost the title to Go Shiozaki.

– September 27th, Stevens won the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’08.

– December 20th, Stevens & Roderick Strong defeated The YRR (Kenny King & Jason Blade) for the FIP Tag Team Titles.

– February 8, 2009, Stevens competed in the FIP Eddie Graham Memorial Battle of the Belts ’09.

– March 6th, Stevens competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’09.

– March 28th, Stevens & Strong defended the FIP Tag Team Titles against The YRR.

– April 4th, Stevens competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Title.

– May 2nd, Stevens & Strong defended the FIP Tag Team Titles against The British Lions (Tommy Taylor & Chris Gray).

– August 15th, Stevens competed in the Honor Rumble.

– September 11th, Stevens competed in the CWN Norddeutschland Cup ’09.

– October 3rd, Stevens & Strong lost the FIP Tag Team Titles to The British Lions.

– March 7, 2010, Stevens competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’10.

– July 24th, The Embassy (Stevens & Necro Butcher) competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’10.

– September 10th, Stevens challenged Eddie Edwards for the ROH Television Title.

– October 2nd, Stevens lost is final match to Davey Richards on ROH before retiring from professional wrestling.

– May 22, 2019, Stevens came out of retirement but lost to Chris Dickinson at a Beyond event.

– June 14th, Stevens competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament ’19.

– June 15th, Stevens challenged Tom Lawlor for the AIW Absolute Title.

– September 14th, Stevens challenged Aaron Epic for the IGNITE Title.

– September 21st, Stevens competed in the BLP Turbo Graps 16 Tournament.

– November 2nd, Stevens challenged Matthew Justice for the AIW Intense Title.

– November 15th, Stevens competed in the PPW Fighting Spirit Grand Prix.

– November 16th, Stevens defeated Kobe Durst for the BLP Championship.

– January 11, 2020, Stevens debuted for MLW at Zero Hour and defeated Douglas James.