Erick Stevens
Real Name: Eric Koenreich
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 248 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 12, 1982
From: Sarasota, Florida
Pro Debut: 2003
Trained By: Roderick Strong
Finishing Move: Sarasota Screwdriver
Biography
– Stevens has been nicknamed the Rookie Monster & also E Stizzle.
– November 22, 2003, Shockwave (Stevens & Mikey Batts) challenged The Shane Twins (Mike & Todd Shane) for the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles.
– February 28, 2004, Shockwave competed in a 4-Way for the titles.
– April 17th, Stevens challenged Todd Shane for the NWA Florida Title.
– December 17th, Stevens competed in the FIP Florida Rumble.
– February 26, 2005, Stevens won the NWA Florida Rage in the Cage Battle Royal.
– September 29, 2006, Stevens competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’06.
– December 12th, Stevens competed in the FIP Florida Rumble ’06.
– March 10, 2007, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the vacant FIP Florida Title.
– April 20th, Stevens retained the title against Claudio Castagnoli.
– April 21st, Stevens retained the title against Nigel McGuinness.
– May 25th, Stevens defended the title against Delirious.
– July 14th, Stevens competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’07.
– July 27th, Stevens competed in the ROH Race to the Top Tournament.
– August 17th & 18th, Stevens defended the FIP Florida Heritage Title against Davey Richards & Sal Rinauro.
– September 14th, Stevens challenged Takeshi Morishima for the ROH Championship.
– November 9th, Stevens lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Sal Rinauro.
– December 30th, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the FIP Title.
– January 11 & 12, 2007, Stevens defended the title against Austin Aries & Bryan Danielson.
– February 16th, Stevens lost the title to Roderick Strong by count out.
– April 11th, Stevens challenged Nigel McGuinness for the ROH Title.
– July 19th, Stevens defeated Roderick Strong for the FIP Title in a Dog Collar Match.
– July 26th, Stevens competed in the Honor Rumble.
– August 16th, Stevens defended the FIP Title against Chris Hero.
– August 23rd, Stevens lost the title to Go Shiozaki.
– September 27th, Stevens won the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’08.
– December 20th, Stevens & Roderick Strong defeated The YRR (Kenny King & Jason Blade) for the FIP Tag Team Titles.
– February 8, 2009, Stevens competed in the FIP Eddie Graham Memorial Battle of the Belts ’09.
– March 6th, Stevens competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’09.
– March 28th, Stevens & Strong defended the FIP Tag Team Titles against The YRR.
– April 4th, Stevens competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Title.
– May 2nd, Stevens & Strong defended the FIP Tag Team Titles against The British Lions (Tommy Taylor & Chris Gray).
– August 15th, Stevens competed in the Honor Rumble.
– September 11th, Stevens competed in the CWN Norddeutschland Cup ’09.
– October 3rd, Stevens & Strong lost the FIP Tag Team Titles to The British Lions.
– March 7, 2010, Stevens competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’10.
– July 24th, The Embassy (Stevens & Necro Butcher) competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’10.
– September 10th, Stevens challenged Eddie Edwards for the ROH Television Title.
– October 2nd, Stevens lost is final match to Davey Richards on ROH before retiring from professional wrestling.
– May 22, 2019, Stevens came out of retirement but lost to Chris Dickinson at a Beyond event.
– June 14th, Stevens competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament ’19.
– June 15th, Stevens challenged Tom Lawlor for the AIW Absolute Title.
– September 14th, Stevens challenged Aaron Epic for the IGNITE Title.
– September 21st, Stevens competed in the BLP Turbo Graps 16 Tournament.
– November 2nd, Stevens challenged Matthew Justice for the AIW Intense Title.
– November 15th, Stevens competed in the PPW Fighting Spirit Grand Prix.
– November 16th, Stevens defeated Kobe Durst for the BLP Championship.
– January 11, 2020, Stevens debuted for MLW at Zero Hour and defeated Douglas James.