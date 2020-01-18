1/17/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The show opens with a video recap of the Triple Threat Qualifying Match on NXT, in which Isaiah Scott defeated Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide.

The opening credits roll. Jon Quasto and Mansoor are on commentary.

1. Tyler Breeze defeated Ariya Daivari

A list of demands from Gentleman Jack Gallagher is shown, including, but not limited to, Drake Maverick dressing line an actual General Manager, a brandy glass of brown M&M’s, and WrestleMania in England. He says all demands must be met for him to return to 205 Live.

2. Lio Rush defeated Sunil Singh (w/Samir Singh)

Two qualifying matches for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide will take place next Thursday on NXT UK: Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks vs. The Brian Kendrick.

3. Isaiah Scott defeated Raul Mendoza