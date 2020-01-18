1/17/20 Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown did a total of 2,580,000 viewers last night, off hours 2,616,000 in the first hour and 2,544,000 in the second hour. That was 78,000 viewers up from last week’s broadcast. Smackdown beat every show in the 18-49 demo, helped by repeats airing on CBS which is usually the main competition. In viewership however, Smackdown only beat The CW and ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat and trailed everything else, including repeats

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid