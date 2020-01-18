1/17/20 Impact Taping Results (Spoilers)

– Impact Wrestling held a set of TV tapings last night in Mexico City, Mexico. Some of what was taped will reportedly be broadcast on next week’s Impact on AXS TV on Tuesday. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Jonnie Gash and WrestlingWithDemons.net.

Keyra beat Lady Maravilla.

New Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard came out for a promo in the ring. Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (accompanied by John E. Bravo) then came out. Valkyrie considers herself top contender to Blanchard and wants a title shot. They got into a brawl.

TJP beat Johnny Swinger.

Fallah Bahh beat Ethan Page.

Taurus won a 3-Way Match over Moose and Rhino.

Joey Ryan pinned Maximo after the dick flip and superkick.

Willie Mack beat Rohit Raju.

Taya Valkyrie and Ace Austin beat Tessa Blanchard and Trey.

Hijo del Vikingo beat Josh Alexander.

Jordynne Grace beat Keira Hogan and Madison Rayne.

Wentz and Dez beat Pagano and Murder Clown.

Michael Elgin beat Eddie Edwards.

Dr. Wagner Jr. and Daga beat Reno Scum. Wagner and Daga were attacked by OVE after the match.

Impact tapes in Mexico City again tonight (1/18)