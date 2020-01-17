WWE to announce Q4 and full year 2019 financial results on February 6

WWE will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 before the opening of the market.

Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11AM ET to discuss the results. A live web cast will be hosted through the corporate web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors.

Last time around, Wall Street was not impressed at all with the numbers, driving the stocks down. WWE stocks are currently trading in the low 60s at the moment, down from the high 90s from last year.