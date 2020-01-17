WWE has announced a stipulation for tonight’s tables match

WWE has announced a stipulation for the tables match between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of that match will get to choose the stipulation for Reigns’ match with Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble. The lineup also includes:

* John Morrison vs. Big E

* Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks

* Kane makes an appearance

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.