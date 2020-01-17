Cena Has Not Wrestled in A Year!

John Cena has hit a milestone this week, as it’s the first time in his WWE career that he’s went an entire year without wrestling for them. His last match in WWE was on January 14, 2019 during an episode of RAW. He wrestled Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a match to determine who faced Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Balor went on to win the match after pinning Cena.

He has since appeared for the company, showing up at Wrestlemania and then RAW Reunion in July.