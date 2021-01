It is with heavy heart that the CAC passes along the news of the sad passing of former Atlantic Canadian wrestling legend Bobby Kay today. Bobby was a member of the famous Cormier family of wrestlers that included Rudy Kay, The Beast and Leo Burke. Our sincerest condolences. pic.twitter.com/nbYxw4nfpu

— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 18, 2020