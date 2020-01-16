WWE celebrating their move to BT Sport in the United Kingdom, match results

Jan 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE is celebrating their move to BT Sport in the United Kingdom with exclusive programming on the network.

BTSport hosted a special WWE event today in at their studio in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The event featured matches, plus special appearances from WWE talent.

Sheamus made his long awaited in-ring return with a victory over Andrade, Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki Cross, and Ilja Dragunov and Moustache Mountain defeat Gallus.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laura Loveless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal