Video: Paige asked about that Triple H joke

Triple H, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, has publicly apologized to Paige for a “terrible joke” he made last week while speaking to the media prior to the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II event.

Triple H was asked about the rumors of Edge and Paige returning to the ring and he said that he would like for them to live a healthy life rather that come back and something happens again, adding that Edge has kids and Paige “probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

The joke didn’t go down well with the former NXT and Divas champion who in the past revealed she cannot have kids. Today, Triple H issued a public apology on Twitter, writing, “I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Paige said she was surprised by what Triple H said and she was confused why he would make such a joke.

“Obviously I was a little bit perplexed…a little bit taken aback because he’s someone that I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up maybe in a joke that I just don’t think was appropriate to joke about,” Paige said. “I don’t know…I feel like it’s something that I don’t need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that.”

Paige confirmed that Triple H did reach out to her and that they’re going to be talking about some things moving forward.

Nikki Bella also addressed the bad taste joke on her Twitter, saying that “change in a company starts from the top” and their leaders help set the example. “For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one.”

Renee Young also jumped to Paige’s defense who said that Paige has been to hell and back “but still some people wanna make jokes.” Young then called for real change.

