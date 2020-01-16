Ridge Holland

Real Name: Luke Menzies

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 251 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 29, 1988

From: Liversedge, West Yorkshire (England)

Pro Debut: March 2016

Trained By: Marty Jones

Finishing Move: Northern Grit

Biography

– Before pursuing a career in professional wrestling, Menzies played Rugby from 2007 – 2017. He played with the Batley Bulldogs, Hunslet Hawks, Oldham, Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Dewsbury Rams, Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax & York City Knights.

– October 14, 2017, Menzies & Mikey Whiplash challenged Polo Promotions (Mark Coffey & Jackie Polo) for the TW Tag Team Titles.

– October 22nd, Menzies challenged Sean Only for the TCW Open Title.

– January 20, 2018, Menzies competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant TGW Title.

– January 27th, Menzies challenged David Graves for the Grapple British Title.

– April 21st, Menzies won the 3CW Title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– May 19th, Menzies lost the title to Rampage Brown.

– August 23rd, Menzies lost to Keith Lee on NXT.

– October 17th, Menzies lost to Matt Riddle on NXT.

– January 30, 2019, Menzies defeated Sean Maluta in a Dark Match on NXT.

– February 21st, Menzies challenged Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.

– March 22nd, Menzies & Kassius Ohno challenged War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– September 25th, now known as Ridge Holland, Menzies lost to Austin Theory in a Dark Match on NXT.

– November 15th, Holland defeated Oliver Carter on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Holland defeated Jack Starz on NXT UK.