Riddick Moss

Real Name: Michael Rallis

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 11, 1989

From: Edina, Minnesota

Pro Debut: December 18, 2014

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Powerslam

Biography

– Rallis attended the University of Minnesota, where he played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team from 2008 – 2012.

– Rallis tried out for the Miami Dolphins but wasn’t signed.

– Better settling on the Riddick Moss name, Rallis went by Michael Carter, Digg Rawlis & Mike Rawlis in NXT.

– February 12, 2015, Rawlis made his NXT TV debut in a Dark match against Chad Gable, which he lost.

– March 29th, Rawlis & Bayley defeated Carmella & Colin Cassady in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE WrestleMania Axxess ’15.

– May 21st, Rawlis & Elias Samson lost to The Hype Bros (Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley) on NXT.

– NXT #148, Rawlis & Elias lost to Blake & Murphy on NXT.

– July 16th, Rawlis lost to Samoa Joe on NXT.

– August 13th, Moss defeated Elias Samson in a Dark Match on NXT.

– September 10th, Moss & Elias lost to the Hype Bros in a Dark Match on NXT.

– October 8th, Moss competed in the #1 Contendership Battle Royal on NXT.

– November 19th, Moss lost to Bull Dempsey in a Dark Match on NXT.

– January 27, 2016, Moss lost to Austin Aries in a Dark Match on NXT.

– March 26th, Moss challenged Finn Bálor for the NXT Title.

– April 15th, Moss & Tino Sabbatelli challenged American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– September 15th, Moss & Sabbatelli competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’16.

– December 7th, Moss & Sabbatelli challenged #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– December 8th, Moss & Sabbatelli lost to the Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) on NXT.

– April 19, 2017, Moss & Sabbatelli lost to #DIY on NXT.

– June 8th, Moss & Sabbatelli challenged The Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, Moss lost to Johnny Gargano on NXT.

– September 9th, Moss & Sabbatelli challenged SAnitY for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Moss & Sabbatelli defeated Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on NXT.

– November 17th, Moss & Sabbatelli lost to the Street Profits on NXT.

– January 4, 2018, Moss & Sabbatelli defeated Heavy Machinery on NXT.

– February 2nd, Moss & Sabbatelli competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’18.

– April 7th & 11th, Moss & Sabbatelli lost to Heavy Machinery on NXT where Sabbatelli would ditch Moss & breaking up the tag team.

– May 2018, Moss tore his Achilles tendon and would return on November 30th in a losing effort to Matt Riddle.

– April 10, 2019, Moss lost to Raúl Mendoza on NXT.

– May 3rd, Moss & Dan Matha would team up for the first time at a Live event and would soon form the Outliers & Dan Matha would change his name to Dorian Mak.

– August 15th, Outliers lost to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in a Dark Match on NXT.

– October 9th, Moss lost to Bronson Reed in a Dark Match on NXT.

– November 15th, Outliers lost to The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Outliers lost to Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter on NXT UK.

– November 20th, Outliers lost a Dark Match on NXT to Raúl Mendoza & Mansoor.

– In early 2020, Moss was called up to the main roster, competing on Raw

– On the February 10 episode of Raw, Moss defeated Mojo Rawley to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Moss would successfully defend the title 3 times before losing it to R-Truth in March, then disappearing from television

– Moss returned to action in July, defeating Humbert Carrillo on Main Event