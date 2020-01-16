PPV of the Year

2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: PPV of the Year

NXT TakeOver: Wargames (35%, 151 Votes)

NXT TakeOver: New York (20%, 87 Votes)

AEW All Out (18%, 80 Votes)

WrestleMania 35 (9%, 40 Votes)

Wrestle Kingdom 13 (6%, 26 Votes)

G1 SuperCard (3%, 14 Votes)

AEW Full Gear (3%, 13 Votes)

Slammiversary XVII (3%, 12 Votes)

Bound For Glory (2%, 7 Votes)

ROH Best in the World (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 433

PAST WINNERS:

2018: Wrestling Kingdom 12

2017: Wrestle Kingdom 11

2016: NXT TakeOver: Toronto

2015: Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014: NXT Takeover: R Evolution