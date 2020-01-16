PPV of the Year
2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: PPV of the Year
NXT TakeOver: Wargames (35%, 151 Votes)
NXT TakeOver: New York (20%, 87 Votes)
AEW All Out (18%, 80 Votes)
WrestleMania 35 (9%, 40 Votes)
Wrestle Kingdom 13 (6%, 26 Votes)
G1 SuperCard (3%, 14 Votes)
AEW Full Gear (3%, 13 Votes)
Slammiversary XVII (3%, 12 Votes)
Bound For Glory (2%, 7 Votes)
ROH Best in the World (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 433
PAST WINNERS:
2018: Wrestling Kingdom 12
2017: Wrestle Kingdom 11
2016: NXT TakeOver: Toronto
2015: Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014: NXT Takeover: R Evolution