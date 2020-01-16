Number one contender for AEW World title to be decided next week

A number one contender for AEW’s World title will be decided next week on a cruise ship as Dynamite takes place during the Chris Jericho Rock’n’Wrestling Rager cruise.

Former WWE champion Jon Moxley, who overcame Sami Guevara last night on Dynamite, will be taking on Pac, who himself had to go through Darby Allin last night, with the winner going to face Chris Jericho at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view Revolution, taking place in February.

The Moxley vs Pac encounter will be a rematch from October with the two going to a time-limit draw the first time around on Dynamite.