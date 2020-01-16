News and Notes on Andrade, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Lita, more
Do you think @MsCharlotteWWE is “booked too strongly”?
Well, #TheQueen has a few choice words for you!@btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/AUBmXymZXE
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020
– Former WWE/WCW personality Debra to make a personal appearance…
Hi it's Debra 🐶🐶
FORMER:
WWFWomensChamp
WCW/WWE/Manager
Diva, Puppies🐶🐶
WWE Lt Commissioner
*Luv to see you in NY❤ stop by 🤗
My appearance is Mar 7, 2020
Sat.10-2pm @ The Big Event 18, LaGuardia Plaza Hotel, East Elmurst. NY
Thanks Sorrentino & GTG Promotions 😘
— Debra McMichael (Debra Marshall) (@WWEDivaDebra) January 16, 2020
– Lita, Brutus Beefcake, and Alexa Bliss have been announced for the upcoming Astronomicon 3 event
View this post on Instagram
@astronomicon February 7-9 @wyndham #sterlingheights #comic #horror #wwe #Wrestlers #bratpack #teenagemutantninjaturtles #breakingbad #wwe #clerks #astronomicon #superstars #alexabliss #anthonymichaelhall #kevineastman #amydumas #darrenmccarty #manymore #mostfunyoucanhaveinthewinter #wintercon #billmoseley #rjmitte
—–
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)