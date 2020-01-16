News and Notes on Andrade, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Lita, more

– Former WWE/WCW personality Debra to make a personal appearance…

Hi it's Debra 🐶🐶

FORMER:

WWFWomensChamp

WCW/WWE/Manager

Diva, Puppies🐶🐶

WWE Lt Commissioner

*Luv to see you in NY❤ stop by 🤗

My appearance is Mar 7, 2020

Sat.10-2pm @ The Big Event 18, LaGuardia Plaza Hotel, East Elmurst. NY

Thanks Sorrentino & GTG Promotions 😘 — Debra McMichael (Debra Marshall) (@WWEDivaDebra) January 16, 2020

– Lita, Brutus Beefcake, and Alexa Bliss have been announced for the upcoming Astronomicon 3 event

—–

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)