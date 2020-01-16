Marty Scurll booked for the upcoming NWA Powerrr Taping

Via NWA release…

Since Marty Scurll’s appearance at NWA Into The Fire, the wrestling world has been buzzing about where he could show up next. Now, with Nick Aldis showing up at Ring of Honor Wrestling last weekend, it seems this rivalry is taking place across both promotions.

This NWA Powerrr TV Taping has a special start time of 3pm on Sunday January 26th. The Villain Marty Scurll will be appearing in front of the live crowd during the taping joining the rest of the National Wrestling Alliance stars for these episodes of NWA Powerrr. Be the first to see the next step in this story. These limited remaining tickets will sell out. Get the tickets now here