Kayden Carter

Real Name: Lacey Lane

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 20, 1988

From: Winter Park, Florida

Pro Debut: August 20, 2016

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Finishing Move: Rope Hung Neckbreaker

Biography

– Carter is known by her real name Lacey Lane & she was a NCAA Division II Basketball Champion at Shaw University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

– August 8, 2016, Lane made her wrestling debut by defeating Trish Adora on GW Episode 10.

– February 18, 2017, Lane competed against Brandi Lauren for the vacant FTPW Ladies Title.

– March 30th, Lane again competed for the title but this time being in a Gauntlet match with 8 other ladies.

– November 4th, Lance competed in a 4-Way for the Crash Femenil Title.

– December 3rd, Lane challenged Keyra for the Crash Femenil Title.

– December 15th, Lane competed in a 4-Way for the Crash Femenil Title.

– January 9, 2018, Lane & Salina de la Renta competed against Santana Garrett & Laurel Van Ness for the vacant PW2.0 Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– January 17th, Lane challenged Salina de la Renta for the ACW Women’s Title.

– January 20th, Lane defeated Keyra for the Crash Femenil Title.

– January 27th, Lane competed in the CWA Raven Black Memorial Tournament.

– May 19th, Lane retained the Crash Femenil Title against Tessa Blanchard.

– July 14th, Lane lost the title to Tessa Blanchard in a 3-Way.

– August 8th & 9th, Lane competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18. She defeated Vanessa Kraven in the first round, Taynara Conti in the second round but lost to Meiko Satomura in the Quarter Finals.

– March 13, 2019, Lane made her NXT TV debut by teaming with Kacy Catanzaro in a No Contest to Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

– April 8th, Lane defeated Deonna Purrazzo at WWE Worlds Collide in a Dark Match.

– September 25th, now known as Kayden Carter. She lost to Rhea Ripley on NXT.

– October 16th, Carter lost to Io Shirai on NXT.

– December 11th, Carter lost to Bianca Belair on NXT.

– January 8th, Carter lost to Mia Yim on NXT.