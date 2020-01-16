Impact Wrestling Announces the Return of TNA for One Night Only

Jan 16, 2020 - by James Walsh

TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) is making a return, for one night at least. Impact Wrestling announced that TNA is coming back “for one night only” as part of WrestleCon 2020. The event will be held on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 pm local time. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 pm EST.

